Protectors of people

The basic objective of any constitution is to guarantee the fundamental rights and welfare of citizens. A state and all its institutions are funded by taxpayers and thus exist to serve and protect ordinary people, not the elite. It is also essential for the smooth running of the country that all individuals or groups involved in politics, providing paid services, manufacturing consumer items, or land development are open to public scrutiny for irregularities.

In a democratic state, it is the collective wisdom of citizens, expressed through elected representatives in free and fair elections, that allow a country and its citizens to prosper. If Pakistan is to prosper, its government must work to create a society where all are held accountable and people’s welfare is a priority.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore