AG says KP law officers under paid

PESHAWAR: The KP law officers are receiving less salaries and allowances than their counterparts in other provinces, a meeting was told on Tuesday.

According to a handout, KP Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights, Fazal-e-Shakoor Khan, chaired the first meeting of the committee of cabinet on the Review and Increase in Salaries and Fees of Law Officers.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Advocate General Shumail Butt, and other Law Department officials attended the meeting.

The advocate general briefed the committee on the current law officer salaries, fees, non-practising allowance, transportation allowance, and other allowances. He told the committee that there was a disparity between officers' pay and allowances in KP and other provinces, adding their salaries in KP were relatively low in comparison to other provinces.

The law minister directed the Law Department officers to begin the homework on the law officers' salaries, allowances, transportation allowance and other issues. He asked the officers to present a summary on that at the next meeting of the KP cabinet so that the problems of the officers could be resolved in time.

The special assistant to the chief minister on information and public relations said the government would do its best to address any concerns relating to the law officers' salaries and allowances as soon as possible. He said these allowances would be paid as soon as possible after the approval from the KP cabinet instead of the next financial year.