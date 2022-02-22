Over 7kg charas seized, 21 POs arrested

MARDAN: The police arrested 21 proclaimed offenders along with eight accomplices and seven drug traffickers as special checkpoints were established for snap checking in the district on Monday.

A spokesman for Mardan police said that on the directive of District Police Officer Zahidullah Khan, the cops conducted raids in rural and urban parts of the district. Besides the arrests, the cops also recovered over 7kg charas, four Kalashnikovs, three guns, two shotguns, 41 pistols, and 531 bullets.

Around 200 houses were also checked and action was taken against seven unregistered tenants as per the relevant law.

Meanwhile, special checkpoints were established in various parts of the district for snap checking. During visits to the checkpoints, the DPO appealed to the public to cooperate with the police by pointing out any suspicious activities or criminals in their respective areas.