Five terrorists killed, soldier martyred in N Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed five terrorists and one soldier was martyred during an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in North Waziristan district on Sunday.
The security forces conducted an IBO on the reported presence of terrorists in North Waziristan district. During an intense exchange of fire, five terrorists, including Habib Nawaz alias Shakil, Waheedullah, Abdur Rehman and Muhammadullah were killed, while the fifth terrorist was yet to be identified. Sub machine guns, hand grenades and a large quantity of multiple calibre rounds were recovered from the slain terrorists, who were involved in
terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransom.
Sepoy Shabbir Ahmed (resident of Quetta, age 28 years) who fought gallantly and inflicted casualties upon the terrorists, embraced Shahadat during the intense fire fight. Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in the statement said.
