 
close
Monday February 21, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

China celebrates record Winter Olympics haul

By AFP
February 21, 2022

BEIJING: China celebrated a record gold medal haul as the Beijing Winter Olympics concluded Sunday, narrowly beating out chief geopolitical rival the United States to rank third in the medal count.

Traditionally much stronger in the Summer Games, China earned an unprecedented nine gold medals during its home-hosted winter edition after the state ploughed resources into training.

Comments