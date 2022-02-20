PEOC, WHO officials visit Bannu to discuss polio eradication

LAKKI MARWAT: A team of Provincial Emergency Operation Centre (PEOC) for polio, comprising UNICEF provincial team leader Dr Andrew Etsano and WHO provincial team leader Dr Gaddy Mohammed, met divisional commissioner of Bannu Shaukat Ali Yousafzai at his office in Bannu on Saturday, a press release.

The experts of partner organisations discussed with divisional commissioner matters pertaining to polio eradication in Bannu division.

Bannu DC Muhammad Zubair Niazi, security advisor Lt Col (r) Qazi Saifullah and Noorul Amin, secretary to the commissioner, were also present on the occasion.

Yousafzai told the officials of the partner organisations that serious efforts were underway with zeal and commitment to make the region polio free.

He said that the divisional and district administrations with support of partner organisations were utilising all resources and energies to make polio eradication campaigns a success and result-oriented.

“We are close to eliminating the deadly disease from Bannu division completely,” he claimed.

He asked the experts of international bodies to keep the region on priority with regard to eradication of polio and share a strategy with his administration so that it could be implemented appropriately to eradicate the epidemic and save children.

Meanwhile, chairing a meeting of the divisional task force for polio, the divisional commissioner asked the government employees to ensure vaccination of their children under the age of five against polio.

RPO Syed Ashfaq Anwar, additional deputy commissioners, army officials, district health officers and officials of partner organisations were in attendance.

Yousafzai said that special arrangements had been made for vaccination of children of displaced families arriving from Afghanistan.

The EOC team also met district police officer Imran Shahid at his office in Bannu and discussed with him the role of police in provision of security to vaccinators.

Imran briefed the officials of partner organisations about the role the police were playing to wipe out the crippling disease from the district.

The team members expressed satisfaction over security arrangements and said that integrated efforts would prove helpful to make Pakistan polio-free soon.