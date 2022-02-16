Jacks, Irfan join PSL

LAHORE: Will Jacks, of England, will be replacing Rahmanullah Gurbaz of Islambad United, once he leaves for his international commitments. Jacks’ arrival is to be confirmed in due course.
Whereas, Gladiators have picked Mohammad Irfan in place of Mohammad Hasnain for the remaining PSL matches. Hasnain was out of PSL 7 after his bowling action was declared ‘illegal’ in a Test conducted by Cricket Australia (CA).
Irfan last played from Peshawar Zalmi in the last year’s PSL.
On the other hand, Will Smeed will come into the Silver Category as Ben Duckett’s replacement. Duckett is now unavailable due to personal reasons. Luke Wood is also out of the tournament due to an injury.
