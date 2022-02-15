Pakistan, Iran vow not to allow terrorist activities against each other

Talking to Iranian Minister Dr Ahmad Vahidi in Islamabad, PM Imran Khan emphasises the importance of close bilateral collaboration to boost trade and regional connectivity. -PID

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Minister for Interior Dr Ahmad Vahidi Monday held separate meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and his Pakistani counterpart Sheikh Rashid Ahmad and discussed matters of mutual interest.

In his meeting with the visiting minister, Prime Minister Imran Khan underscored that the Pakistan-Iran border was a border of peace and friendship, and laid emphasis on the importance of cooperation to address security issues and boosting trade as well as regional connectivity.

The PM thanked the Iranian government and the Supreme Leader for steadfast support for a just resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed satisfaction over positive momentum in brotherly relations between the two countries and highlighted the vast potential that existed for enhanced collaboration in diverse fields. He particularly emphasised the importance of close bilateral collaboration to boost trade and regional connectivity. He also stressed early completion and operationalisation of the border sustenance markets, for economic uplift of the peoples living on both sides of the border.



The PM also expressed satisfaction over convergence of views regarding a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and underscored the importance of close coordination between the two countries. He also stressed the need for urgent actions by the international community to prevent humanitarian crisis and economic meltdown in Afghanistan and measures to enhance practical engagement, strengthen stability, and counter terrorism.

The premier reiterated his invitation to President Raisi to visit Pakistan at an early date. Iranian Interior Minister Dr Ahmad Vahidi conveyed cordial greetings of Iranian leadership to the prime minister and reaffirmed Iran’s desire to strengthen bilateral relations in all field.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, in his meeting with Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi, said that enhanced cooperation between the two brotherly neighbours was vital for peace and stability in the region. The minister was accompanied by a delegation during the meeting at GHQ here.

Geo strategic environment, particularly regional security situation and bilateral cooperation in defence and security domains, was discussed during the meeting. Pak-Iran border security mechanism including border markets also came under discussion. The COAS highlighted the need to put in collective efforts to deny any space or liberty of action to be exploited by the miscreants along the Pak-Iran border.

The visiting dignitary, while acknowledging stability in Afghanistan as collective regional responsibility, appreciated Pakistan's efforts for peace and stability, particularly humanitarian assistance being rendered to mitigate challenges faced by the people of Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, a joint declaration was issued after a meeting of nine-member visiting Iranian delegation, led by Interior Minister Dr Ahmad Vahidi, with his Pakistani counterpart Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. The declaration said Pakistan and Iran agreed that no one would be allowed to use Pak-Iran soil for terrorist activities against each other. A statement issued here Monday said both sides also agreed that a joint working group would be formed to enhance bilateral relations. Markets would be set up on Pak-Iran border besides increasing number of border terminals, it was further said.

Earlier, bilateral talks were held between Pakistan and Iran. Secretary Interior Yousaf Naseem Khokhar and senior officials of the ministry also attended the meeting. Regional security situation, possible humanitarian tragedy in Afghanistan and other important issues also came under discussion during the meeting. Early completion of Pak-Iran border was also discussed in the meeting.

Various proposals regarding prevention of illegal human immigration and drug trafficking were also discussed. Both sides discussed exchange of prisoners and provision of facilities to ‘Zaireen’.

Iranian Interior Minister Dr Ahmad Vahidi, while strongly condemning recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan, stressed the need of joint cooperation to eradicate the menace of terrorism. He said terrorist groups and such unscrupulous elements were enemies of humanity. Iran strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan, he added. The Iranian minister said they considered such attack in Pakistan as attacks on Iran. Pakistan-Iran relations were historical and long lasting, he added.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid thanked Iran for supporting Pakistan's stance on India Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). He said they were very grateful to Iran for fully supporting Pakistan’s position on IIOJK.

He said a severe shortage of financial resources could lead to a humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan. The international community should help the Afghan people on humanitarian ground, he added. Sh Rashid said Pakistan would continue to play its positive role for lasting peace in the region and for welfare of the Afghan people. It was imperative to complete the Pak-Iran border fencing to prevent illegal human immigration and drug trafficking, the joint statement said.