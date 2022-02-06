RAWALPINDI: A total of 20 terrorists were killed in Panjgur and Naushki as security forces completed the clearance operation on Saturday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Terrorists attacked security forces’ camps at Naushki and Panjgur late in the evening of Feb 2. Both attacks were repulsed successfully by the prompt response from troops at both locations, said the ISPR.

In Naushki, nine terrorists were killed while four security forces personnel, including an officer, embraced Shahadat during shoot-out with terrorists, while repulsing terrorist attack. In Panjgur, security forces repulsed the terrorist attack after intense exchange of fire and the terrorists fled from the area. Security forces carried out a clearance operation to hunt down hiding terrorists in the vicinity.

Four fleeing terrorists were killed at Panjgur while four terrorists were encircled the next day by security forces. All encircled terrorists were killed in Saturday's operation as they failed to surrender. Five soldiers, including a Junior Commissioned Officers, embraced Shahadat during the follow-up operations at Panjgur, which lasted for 72 hours. Three terrorists linked to these attacks were also killed yesterday, including two high value targets at Balgatar, Kech in a follow up clearance operation conducted on a makeshift terrorist hideout. "Our security forces stand firm and resolutely committed to eliminating the menace of terrorism from our soil no matter what the cost," the ISPR added.