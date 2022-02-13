US consulate delegation briefed on Ravi project

LAHORE : Political and economic chief at US consulate, Lahore, Kathleen Gibilisco met with CEO Ravi Urban Development Authority (Ruda) Imran Amin here on Saturday.

A briefing was arranged for the consulate representatives at Lakho Der Farmhouse.

Ms Gibilisco visited Ruda residential and industrial site to discuss Ravi Urban Development Authority's projects.

She was interested to learn more about the development of industrial and residential zones in the Ravi City.

The CEO said, “Chahar Bagh residential project would be a model of high style architecture with 40pc green cover, while 3,000 apartments will be built here.

The 45-storey building will be a masterpiece of architecture in tall buildings, along with that in the same housing scheme, 10-marla and 1-kanal houses will also be constructed,” he added.

Moreover, Imran Amin said, “Business Bay will have a turnover of over one billion dollars.”

During the briefing, Ms Gibilisco discussed political and economic issues with the officials.

She was informed about the setting up of a 70 MW power plant in industrial area of Lakho Der.

Additionally, flats will also be constructed for labourers and industrial area will be directly connected to Ring Road, Sialkot Motorway, the authority briefed.

The CEO said Ruda will not evict anyone while constructing settlements. Ms Kathleen Gibilisco thanks Imran Amin for the tour and praised his efforts for the development of the project.