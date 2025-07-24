Meghan Markle sparks buzz after ditching Royal tradition

Meghan Markle stuns with protocol busting moment.

Meghan Markle turned heads at Wimbledon in 2019 not just for her star power, but for quietly bending the rules of royal and tournament protocol.

Attending the iconic tennis event to cheer on close friend Serena Williams, the Duchess of Sussex made an unexpected style statement.

While the Duchess of Sussex faced criticism for donning a white straw hat and skinny jeans during her appearance on Court 1 seated with friends rather than in the Royal Box some royal watchers believe Meghan never planned to sit in the exclusive box to begin with.

According to the All England Club, “Ladies are asked not to wear hats, as they tend to obscure the vision of those seated behind them.”

She had by then already begun distancing herself from traditional royal duties, opted not to sit in the Royal Box.

Instead, she chose seats in Court 1’s members’ section, flanked by longtime friends Lindsay Roth and Genevieve Hillis, both of whom flew in from the U.S.

But Meghan isn’t alone in rewriting the rules.

Fast forward to July 2025, and the Princess of Wales confidently wore a bold wide-brimmed 'Saffron' hat by L.K.Bennett during her front row Royal Box appearance on Wimbledon’s final day.

The eye-catching accessory echoed another standout moment from 2022, when Kate paired the same floppy sun hat with a bright yellow Roksanda dress for the Women’s Singles Final again in full view from the Royal Box.

So while Meghan may have taken heat for her courtside hat moment, it seems royal fashion rebels aren't entirely out of place at the All England Club.