Meghan Markle, Prince Harry head to bankruptcy, divorce?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle likely to make surprising announcement about their future after major snub

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will soon make surprising announcement about their future move after Netflix's major blow to the couple.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be in danger of hurtling towards new crisis as the couple's partnership with the streaming giant is reportedly now dead, costing them $100 million.

The Sussexes may head to bankruptcy and divorce as the network has no intention to renew Harry and Meghan's multi-year production deal, which concludes later this year.

A source has claimed: "The couple's honeymoon period will end with their exit from Netflix. It may create some serious problems in couple marriage."

"Meghan and Harry rely on this deal to sustain upkeep on their $29million mansion and their huge range of staff. Without it, and without massively curbing their spending, they could be headed for bankruptcy," an insider told RadarOnline.

Despite a second season of "With Love, Meghan" being greenlit, sources say it will likely be the couple’s final offering on the platform.

Markle’s lifestyle series With Love, Meghan, which debuted in March after delays caused by California wildfires, ranked 383rd among Netflix's most-watched shows in the first half of the year.

Despite a modest 5.3 million views, the figure was eclipsed by the streaming resurgence of her legal drama Suits, in which she starred before getting together with Harry.

One Netflix source said: "There was initial curiosity about them, but that’s evaporated. They have gone from buzzy to background noise."

On the other hand, Harry’s own project, a documentary centered on the world of polo, was even less visible on the network. Ranking at 3,436 out of 7,000 listed titles, it garnered just over 500,000 views.

Insiders say Markle and Harry have struggled with creative direction when it comes to their content. Some professionals even believe: "They’re not natural content creators, they’re trying to be what they think the public wants, rather than being authentic."