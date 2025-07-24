Expert claims Sussexes' peace talks are driven by cash crunch

Expert has claimed that Sussexes' peace talks are tied to the Netflix deal end.

Speculation of reconciliation has grown after senior aides from both the Duke of Sussex and the King were seen meeting in London.

Royal commentator Robert Jobson has suggested that these alleged discussions may be linked to the imminent end of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix deal.

Speaking on The Sun's Royal Exclusive show, Jobson hinted that the Sussexes could be seeking financial assistance from the King, prompting the talks between their team and the royal family.

Jobson explained: 'Well, the deal was always set about $100 million, wasn't it?' Where does it leave them? Probably with a bit of a bowl out, looking for some handouts. Maybe that's why they were over with their staff, were over here having discussions with the King, I don't know.'

The reality is in the past they got support form the King and the late Queen, and they said they were going to and make their way. They've lost Spotify, they have lost Netflix.

They can't rely on the spare money forever, can they?'

Sky News royal correspondent Rhiannon Mills, who was also on the show ,questioned how Harry and Meghan will sustain their lifestyle when their lucrative Netflix contract expires in September.

She commented: 'It's just fascinating. They have this very expensive lifestyle. They have to pay for their security, pay for that big mansion. How do you kind of keep the money coming in?'

Earlier this month, reports emerged that Netflix will not renew its contract with the Sussesex once it ends in a few months.

The couple had originally signed a five-year deal worth approximately $100 million in September 2020, aiming to produce a range of content for the streaming platform.