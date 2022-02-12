TransPeshawar holds bicycle rally

PESHAWAR: TransPeshawar, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government company operating the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service in the provincial capital, on Friday organised the bicycle rally in Hayatabad to create awareness among the masses about cycling.

The company in collaboration with Bank of Khyber and Al-Hayat group organised the Zu Bicycle awareness ride to sensitize the public on the importance of healthy and environment friendly activity and one of the most convenient modes of transport.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, officials of the TransPeshawar, Bank of Khyber and AH group were present on the occasion.

KP bicycle association members and people from all walks of life, students and especially females also took part in this gender friendly bicycle drive.

Barrister Saif stated that this project is one of its kind and will improve the positive, healthy culture in the society.

He appreciated TransPeshawar for their untiring efforts and dedication to mobilize and engage youth for this positive mobility service.

TransPeshawar Spokesperson Umair Khan said that the company’s objective was to make Peshawar pedestrian and cycle friendly city, adding that after the COVID registration of Zu Bicycle Sharing System has increased and the company had reduced the refundable registration fee to just Rs1,000.

He added that conducting such activities is the dire need and that the company will conduct regular Bicycle rallies in future.