Rivals flexing muscles to win DI Khan mayoral seat

PESHAWAR: The major political parties have finalised arrangements and fielded candidates to run for the slot of the tehsil mayor of Dera Ismail Khan as the election is being held tomorrow (February 13).

The election had been postponed after the murder of Awami National Party (ANP) candidate Umar Khitab Shirani.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the second phase of the local government elections is held on March 31 and the Election Commission of Pakistan has announced the schedule for it.

Considering the importance of the Dera Ismail Khan election, the political parties have fielded strong candidates to win this seat.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has nominated former deputy speaker National Assembly Faisal Karim Kundi for the slot of tehsil mayor.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has fielded Umar Amin Gandapur, who is the brother of the federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUIF), which emerged victorious in the first phase of local government elections, has awarded ticket to businessman Kafil Nizami, who is contesting the election for the first time.

Both the PPP and PTI did not perform well in the first phase of the local bodies’ elections. This prompted the central and provincial leaders of the two parties to make changes in their parties’ organisations and mobilise the workers.

Keeping in view the results of the first phase, the JUIF will concentrate on the success of its candidates to tighten its grip on the constituency of their party’s chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman.

PTI’s Ali Amin Gandapur has won election from Dera Ismail Khan as MNA while his brother Faisal Amin Gandapur got elected as MPA. Another brother of Ali Amin Gandapur is contesting election.

Faisal Karim Kundi had won election as MNA and his brother Ahmad Karim Kundi was elected as MPA. The PPP has the support of ANP and influential Miankhel brothers.

The PMLN has announced support for JUIF. The locals observed that a tough competition is expected between the candidates of the major political parties.

They said the February 13 election would set the trend for the second phase of local bodies’ elections as well as the coming general election.