Opposition can’t get required numbers for no-trust: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said the opposition was in hot water after the prime minister successful visit to China, adding that they could not get required numbers for no-confidence against the government.

Talking to media persons, the minister said the opposition could not bring no-confidence motion against the government in last three and half years despite tall claims. The opposition could not defeat the government and the establishment was completely neutral and stood with the elected government, he said.

The minister said, next 50 days were very important in the politics but Imran Khan would emerge more powerful and victorious. The PM was going to Russia on an important visit after 22 years, he added.

He said Iranian Interior Minister was also coming on February 14 while Australian cricket team would also visit Pakistan after long team for a series. Regarding the opposition long march, he said that he was not sure about the opposition’s long march on 23rd of the next month as PPP, PMLN and Maulana Fazlur Rehman have different politics. The opposition has kept eyes on the government allies, he added.

He said our allied parties fully supported the government on recently passed finance bill in National Assembly. She Rashid said network of National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) offices were being expanded to the far flung areas of the country. As many as 13 passport offices were being set up in interior Sindh, he added. Similarly, he said succession certificate would also be introduced in Azad Kashmir and Balochistan. The minister said that the government has decided 15 percent increase in salaries of all civil armed forces including Rangers, frontier constabulary, coast guard, Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts with effect from March. He has also requested the PM to raise the salaries of other departments as well, he added.

To another question, he said Shahbaz Sharif was more corrupt than Nawaz Sharif and now a day seem more active as corruption and money laundering cases against him were stronger than Hamza.

He said Faisal Vawda would exercise his legal right and would challenge the Election Commission decision in the Supreme Court. However, he expressed the hope that 70 mega corruption cases of NAB would be settled in next one and half years.