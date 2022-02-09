Business centres, buildings sans parking lots sealed

MANSEHRA: The district administration on Tuesday sealed many business centres and buildings, which were without the parking lots in the city and its suburbs.

A team of district administration, tehsil municipal administration and police department led by the Assistant Commissioner Qamar Zia Malik visited the city and its suburbs and sealed many plazas.

“We have started this operation to ensure that all commercial buildings and plazas should utilise their own parking lots for the visitors or buyers as most of them converted such facilities into the business spaces with the passage of time,” Malik told reporters.

He added that the Tehsil Municipal Administration was not approving the construction of the commercial buildings and plazas without the parking lots but most owners got them approved with such space and later on merged it into their buildings.

“If commercial buildings and plazas would spare the parking lots the issue of frequent traffic blockade in the city and its suburbs would also be addressed,” the official added.