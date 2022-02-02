Killing of Hindu trader triggers protest in Sindh

SUKKUR: Some unidentified armed motorcyclists on Tuesday opened fire at a Hindu trader during an inauguration ceremony of a cotton factory in Daharki of district Ghotki.

Reports said a Hindu trader, identified as Sattan Lal, was killed, when some unidentified men resorted to firing at an inauguration ceremony of a cotton factory, who succumbed to his wounds when being shifted to Rahimyar Khan Hospital. The killing led to a massive protest in district Ghotki, while traders from Daharki, Pano Aqil, and Mirpur Mathello also shut down their business activities against the incident. Later, the traders put the body on the Daharki National Highway in Ghotki, which caused the suspension of inland traffic.

DIGP Sukkur Tariq Abbas Qureshi assured the protestors of arresting the killers within 12 hours, and after the DIGP’s assurance, they cleared the road and held the funeral ceremony.