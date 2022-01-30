Inimical forces’ disruptive efforts will not succeed: COAS

RAWALPINDI/MULTAN: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, while paying tribute to the courage and resolve of Shuhada of Sibdan Top, Kech Balochistan, has said that terrorists shall be brought to justice and blood of the martyrs will not go waste.

The COAS visited Kech on Saturday and interacted with deployed troops. General Bajwa reiterated that Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and progress and prosperity of the province means progress of the country. The disruptive efforts by inimical forces would not be allowed to succeed, COAS emphasised. He maintained that security, stability and prosperity of Balochistan shall be pursued and ensured at all cost.

Earlier, the COAS visited Turbat and spent complete day with troops. He was given a comprehensive brief at HQ FC Balochistan (South) on prevailing security situation in the area, Pak -Iran Border fencing and measures being taken to counter hostile efforts to destabilise security situation in Balochistan. The COAS was also briefed on socio-economic initiatives undertaken by the Army in support of Balochistan government and efforts underway for capacity enhancement of the Law-Enforcement Agencies (LEAs). The COAS said that Army will make all out efforts to assist provincial government towards achievement of enduring peace and prosperity.

Earlier, on arrival, COAS was received by the Corps Commander Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali. It may be pointed out here that 10 soldiers of laid down their lives while foiling an attempt of terrorists to capture a check post in Kech, Balochistan on night between January 25 26.

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Multan Garrison on Saturday. He attended an ongoing session of the Southern Command war games, officials said. He appreciated the professional acumen of the participants and emphasized the importance of mental and physical preparedness to win the challenges of future wars.

Earlier, on arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Chiragh Haider.