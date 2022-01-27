Punjab cabinet panel approves JIT on Anarkali blast

LAHORE: The Cabinet Committee on Law and Order chaired by Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat Wednesday reviewed law and order situation in the province. The Cabinet Committee was briefed on progress in investigation into Anarkali blast. The meeting in the light of the briefing approved Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Anarkali blast. Expressing satisfaction over investigation into Sialkot case, Law Minister Raja Basharat directed that the challans be completed by next week. Referring to Kashmir Solidarity Day next month, he said foolproof security should be ensured.