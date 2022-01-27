 
close
Thursday January 27, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Iran arrests 17 over social media horror pranks

By AFP
January 27, 2022
Iran arrests 17 over social media horror pranks

Tehran: Iranian police have arrested 17 university graduates on suspicion of filming candid camera horror pranks that boosted their social media followings but "sowed panic" in Tehran streets, reports said on Wednesday. Gags included mock murders and a suicide as well as throwing cakes in the faces of passengers on the escalators of the Tehran metro, Iranian newspapers reported.

Comments