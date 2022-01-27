Iran arrests 17 over social media horror pranks

Tehran: Iranian police have arrested 17 university graduates on suspicion of filming candid camera horror pranks that boosted their social media followings but "sowed panic" in Tehran streets, reports said on Wednesday. Gags included mock murders and a suicide as well as throwing cakes in the faces of passengers on the escalators of the Tehran metro, Iranian newspapers reported.
Washington: Stephen Breyer, one of three liberal justices on the US Supreme Court, plans to retire, US media reported...
Copenhagen: Denmark plans to lift its Covid restrictions on February 1 despite record infections, as its high...
Hong Kong: A former Hong Kong lawmaker was jailed on Wednesday for exposing an anti-graft probe into a senior police...
Paris: France is intensifying talks with fellow European countries over a military tie-up in conflict-torn Mali that...
Rome: Italian lawmakers failed on Wednesday to elect a new president in a third round of voting, as bickering party...
Brussels: Nato on Wednesday said it had delivered a set of written "proposals" to Russia, after Moscow issued a raft...
