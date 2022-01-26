Saudi cabinet approves convicts swap accord with Pakistan

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabia cabinet has approved the draft of a prisoner exchange agreement with Pakistan, state media reported on Tuesday. Under the agreement, convicted prisoners will be transferred between the two countries, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
The cabinet also approved draft agreements for cooperation against crimes and a document to finalise the Memorandum of Understanding with Pakistan on illicit anti-human trafficking and drugs. The meeting was chaired by King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, the SPA said.
