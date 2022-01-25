PML-N leader says Imran to face defeat in next elections

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Amir Muqam has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would face defeat in the next elections. He said this while speaking to delegations from Kurram, Peshawar, Buner and other districts.
Muqam asked the PM’s former advisor Shahzad Akbar to tender an apology to the nation as he had caused losses to the nation through bogus cases when he was in office. He said that Pakistan had been bankrupted economically, its image in the world had been tarnished, and accountability was introduced in the form of political revenge. Muqam hoped Nawaz Sharif would lead the PML-N to victory in the next general elections.
