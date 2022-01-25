Three Iraqi soldiers killed

KIRKUK, Iraq: Three Iraqi soldiers were killed on Monday morning in bomb blast targeting their patrol on a road in Kirkuk city, north of the capital Baghdad, a military source said. A fourth soldier was injured in the same attack, which was not immediately claimed.

It follows an attack on an army base on Friday in which 11 soldiers were killed in the eastern Iraqi province of Diyala, that was later claimed by the Islamic State group. The Friday attack coincided with a sophisticated IS assault on a Kurdish-run prison in Hasakeh in northern Syria aimed to free fellow jihadists.