No letup in overcharging on perishable items

LAHORE: No relief to the general public from escalating inflation. The government writ has failed while the administration least bothered to improve the governance by implementing the rate list issued by it. This attitude exposed the civil administration which is looking after its own agenda in the absence of the political will to protect the people from mafia.

The government not only closed makeshift bazaars but also failed to control the prices due to lack of seriousness from political representatives. This has made the commoner the most vulnerable while the sellers across the City charge their own rates.

The price of chicken live bird was reduced, fixed at Rs168 per kg, while it sold at Rs180 to 220 per kg, and chicken meat fixed at Rs244 per kg, and sold at Rs270 to 550 per kg. The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was unchanged at Rs30 to 33 per kg, B-Grade at Rs27 to 30 per kg, mixed sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg, potato white sold at Rs40 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was declined by Rs13 per kg, fixed at Rs21 to 23 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg, B-grade at Rs17 to 19 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg, and C-grade at Rs13 to 15 per kg, sold at sold at Rs25 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs55 to 58 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs50 to 53 per kg, and C-grade at Rs45 to 48 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs60 to 70 per kg.

The price of garlic local was gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs195 to 205 per kg, sold at Rs250 to 260 per kg, garlic Chinese by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs295 to 305 per kg, sold at Rs350 to 360 per kg.

Ginger Chinese was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs260 to 270 kg sold at Rs320 per kg, and Ginger Thai fixed at Rs200 to 210 per kg, sold at Rs250 to 280 per kg.

Bitter gourd price was reduced, fixed at Rs130 to 135 per kg, sold at Rs180 per kg. Spinach farm was unchanged at Rs25 to 27 per kg, sold at Rs35 to 40 and spinach local by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg.

Pumpkin was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs85 to 88 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg, pumpkin long was sold at Rs150 per kg.

The price of pea was reduced by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs80 to 83 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 120 per kg.

Carrot Chinese was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs80 to 83 per kg, sold at Rs140 per kg, carrot local reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs38 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs30 to 50 per kg.

Turnip was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs63 to 185 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs120 to 180 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs250 to 300 per kg.

The price of banana A-category was reduced by Rs3 per dozen, fixed at Rs80 to 83 to per dozen, sold at Rs130 to 150 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs45 to 47 per dozen, sold at Rs70 to 80 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs35 to 37 per dozen, sold at Rs60 per dozen. Pomegranate Qandahari unchanged at Rs185 to 190 per kg, sold at Rs220 to 300 per kg, Pomegranate Bedana fixed at Rs425 to 435 per kg, sold at Rs600 per kg, Pomegranate danedar fixed at Rs290 to 300 kg, sold at Rs400 to 450 per kg.

Guava was unchanged at Rs73 to 76 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg.

Fruiter A-grade was increased by Rs5 per dozen, fixed at Rs100 to 105 per dozen, sold at Rs150 to 160 per dozen, B-grade fixed at Rs63 to 66 per dozen, sold at Rs100 to 120 per dozen.

Citrus fruit special was fixed at Rs165 to 170 per dozen, sold at Rs220 to 240 per dozen, A-grade 95 to 100 per dozen, sold at Rs150 to 160 per dozen, B-grade fixed at Rs55 to 57 per dozen, sold at Rs100 to 120 per dozen.