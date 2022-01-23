Jang Economic Session: Increase in crime rate, graft linked to inflation

LAHORE : The crime rate and corruption is alarmingly rising due to growing inflation in the country while the government has practically failed to control inflation and alleviate the economic woes of the commoner which shows the complete failure of the governance system while political confrontation between the government and the opposition has paralysed the economy.These views were expressed by the participants in Jang Economic Session on “Ever Increasing Inflation – Lack of Economic Governance”. The panelists were Dr Tayyab Ali Khan, Nabeela Shaheen, Muhammad Ashraf Bhatti, and Azeem Ahmed Bari while moderated by Sikindar Lodhi.

Dr Tayyab Ali Khan said that inflation had become everyone’s problem now. There is need of good governance, correct the direction to run the system of government before economic governance. Then, the solution of the economic and social problems of the country is possible. The government should implement the slogans of eradication of corruption and formulate a comprehensive, long-term and effective strategy to provide relief to the people which is based on national interests and will continue in future government. The only solution is to focus on governance and management issues and strengthen the implementation network. Reforms must be redefined to improve the performance of institutions. Our country, despite being rich in natural resources, is dependent on foreign aid. It is unfortunate. The reduction requires practical measures at all levels to improve the living standards of the people.

Nabeela Shaheen said the rising inflation on the one hand was depriving the general public of access to basic necessities and on the other hand, the quality of goods had fallen sharply which severely affected the wage earners in particular. She said there was an urgent need for effective price control mechanism as behaviours of buyers and sellers were changing due to unbridled inflation and asking price of buyers. She urged for making the local government and price control committees effective.

In addition to basic necessities, access to quality education and health care has become difficult. The poor are getting poorer. It is high time to discourage the people asking their own prices and violating the notified prices.

Muhammad Ashraf Bhatti said the government shortcomings and lack of policy making were the main cause of rapid rise in inflation. He said both public and traders were disturbed with growing inflation while inflation was the cause of increase in crime rate while the rulers were giving examples of inflation in other countries. The sharp rise in prices of essential commodities has affected the purchasing power of commoner. Now it has not been possible for salesmen or day labourers to live on low wages. He asked for workable policy formulation and implementation of it.

Azeem Ahmed Bari said inflation was always a problem for Pakistan so there was necessary to increase the salaries at the same rate. Lack of price control mechanism further aggravated the inflation situation while the active role of price control committees can solve the problems.

He said that political confrontation was paralysing the economic system and affecting social peace. Every political party should play its effective role in the welfare of the country and in this regard the government should act consciously.