Woman, daughter shot dead for honour

TAKHTBHAI: A woman and her daughter were shot dead for honour in Hathian area of Takhtbhai tehsil on Saturday.

Zolan Khan, the son and brother of the victims, told the Lundkhwar police that three accused named Sardar Hussain, Suleman Khan alias Muhammadi and Hussain Shah shot dead his mother (N), 60, and sister (R), 26, inside their homes.

He said that the accused first shot dead his sister, who was the wife of one Hassan Shah, and later came to his house and killed his mother by firing at her with automatic weapons.

Soon after the incident, the personnel of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the Lundkhwar Hospital for postmortem.­