Lawyers boycott courts in KP

PESHAWAR: The lawyers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday stayed away from courts to protest the murder of one of their colleagues in Dargai tehsil a day earlier. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council had given the call for protest after unidentified persons shot dead Zamnir Gul advocate on Wednesday.

The lawyers boycotted the courts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and demanded the government to arrest the killers of Zamir Gul and provide security to the community in the province.

Speaking at a protest meeting, Takhtbhai Tehsil Bar Association president Qamar Zaman Khan advocate, vice-president Shakila Zaman advocate, general secretary Fazal Wahid Khan advocate and others condemned the gruesome killing of Zamir Gul advocate and asked the government and police to arrest the killers forthwith.

The speakers said that police must provide security to the lawyers’ community across the province or else they would not hesitate to come on to the roads for their rights. Zamnir Gul advocate, who was a lawyer at Dargai tehsil, was shot dead the previous day. The police are yet to arrest the perpetrators of the crime.