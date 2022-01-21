Pakistan Navy assumes command of CTF-150

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Navy assumed the Command of Maritime Combined Task Force 150 (CTF-150) for the 12th tenure.

During the Change of Command Ceremony at Headquarters of US Naval Forces Central Command, Bahrain, Capt Brendon Clark of Royal New Zealand Navy handed over the Command to Commodore Vaqar Muhammad of Pakistan Navy.

The CTF-150 is one of the three Task Forces operating within the ambit of Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) in the Indian Ocean Region. The mission of the Task Force is to promote maritime security to counter terrorist acts and illegal activities perpetrated by the terrorists’ networks.

Pakistan Navy had the distinction of commanding CTF-150 eleven times earlier and this being the 12th Command, which is the manifestation of the trust reposed in Pakistan Navy by the coalition partners. Over the years, while protecting Pakistan's maritime interests, Pakistan Navy has been actively participating in international coalition operations to ensure peace and maritime security in the region.

Addressing the ceremony, the incoming Commander Combined Task Force 150 Commodore Vaqar Muhammad assured that his team is fully geared up to shoulder this prestigious responsibility to contribute towards Maritime Security and stability in the region. He lauded the outgoing Captain Brendon Clark of the Royal New Zealand Navy for his dedicated efforts to achieve the set objectives during his tenure of command and reaffirmed his resolve to continue with the same spirit.

The change of command ceremony was attended by Ambassador of Pakistan to Bahrain Muhammad Ayub, Ambassador of New Zealand to Bahrain Barney Riley, Commander Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) Vice Admiral Charles Bradford Cooper and other distinguished civil and military guests.