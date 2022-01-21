President stresses solutions for water management

Islamabad : President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday called for adopting comprehensive solutions for the effective management of water in the country.

The president, chairing a meeting on Employment of Integrated Satellite Communication and Artificial Intelligence Techniques for Water Management in Pakistan, said that climate change and rapid population growth had reduced the per capita availability of water that required efficient water management systems to address the challenge of water scarcity.

He underlined the need for employing integrated satellite services for better monitoring and efficient utilization of water resources.

The meeting was attended by the Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi, Secretary Water Resources Dr Kazim Niaz, and senior government officials. Professor Dr Kashif Kifayat, Coordinator of AIR University, Islamabad, gave a detailed presentation on the overall water situation in the country. The meeting was informed that Pakistan was facing the challenge of water scarcity, and the floods and droughts caused losses of approximately $12 billion a year to its economy.