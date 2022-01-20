Two members of car-lifting gang arrested

The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of the Karachi Police arrested two members of a gang of car thieves in an injured condition after an exchange of fire on Wednesday.

AVLC personnel were checking vehicles near Gilani Railway Station and signalled a car to stop. However, upon seeing the police, the suspects opened fire and accelerated their vehicle in a bid to escape. In retaliation, the police opened fire and arrested Hamid Noor and Yasir Nazir in an injured condition. The other suspects managed to make good their escape.

The injured were moved to a government hospital for medical treatment. The suspects were notorious car-lifters and wanted in various criminal cases, the police said.

Robber arrested

A robber was arrested after an exchange of fire with police in Steel Town. Police said they were patrolling the area when they were informed that armed robbers were busy looting citizens in Steel Town.

The police team rushed to the spot and arrested one of the two suspects after a brief exchange of fire, while the other managed to flee. The police recovered a pistol, a motorcycle and two mobile phones from the possession of Gul Muhammad. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.