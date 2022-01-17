Private labs asked to follow safe waste disposal methods

Islamabad: Private laboratories have been asked to be ready to face action on not adopting the regulations and appropriate treatment methods for the safe disposal of infectious waste in the federal capital.
According to an official of the Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA), the authority had decided to take action against those laboratories in the federal capital that were not following proper procedures for disposal of waste right from handling, collecting, transporting, discarding, and marking till incineration to avoid minimal exposure to others.
“Infectious waste produced at the labs and hospitals is a great threat to the public health and the environment and causes nosocomial infections if waste is not managed well,” he said.
