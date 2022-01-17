Waheed falters but prevails in tense playoff to win RDH title

KARACHI: It was Waheed Baloch’s title to lose when he teed of in the final round of the 11th Rashid D Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Tournament on Sunday morning here at the Karachi Golf Club.

In probably the best form of his life, Waheed was leading the field by five strokes after carding rounds of 67, 67 and 69. KGC is his home course and Waheed seemed to be perfectly placed to win the lucrative title for the first time in five years.

But he almost threw it away as Shabbir Iqbal came back from behind to put Waheed under pressure. He carded 75 in the final round. It was a bogey on the final hole that prevented Shabbir from walking away with the trophy. But his rare blemish forced a playoff which was won by Waheed.

It was a deserving victory for one of the hardest working professionals on the national circuit. Waheed finished with 278 (-10) to win the top cash purse of Rs 713,115 from the total prize basket of Rs8 million.

Defending champion Shabbir Iqbal from Islamabad finished at the second place and bagged Rs453,150. Muhammad Munir from Rawalpindi was the second runner-up and walked away with Rs267,120. Additionally, appearance money of Rs500,000 was equally distributed among Muhammad Munir, Minhaj Maqsood Warraich, Ahmed Baig, Matloob Ahmed and Shabbir Iqbal.

Out of 27 golfers in senior professionals category, Muhammad Akram of Lahore Gymkhana prevailed on final day and was paid Rs152,483. Asghar Ali and Tahir Nasim of Gymkhana were joint runner-ups. They were paid award money of Rs84,710 each.

Shahzad Mushtaq was the winner in KGC professionals category and was paid prize money of Rs90,250. Arshad Rasheed followed him in the second position and bagged Rs71,250.

Abdul Wadood won young professionals category with Muhammad Saqib as runner-up.

Abdul Waheed and Latif Khaskheli grabbed first and second position in KGC senior professionals category.

The chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi, appreciated the role of Bank Al Habib in promotion of golf. Admiral Niazi applauded the role of Karachi Golf Club management in maintaining such a beautiful and professional golf club in Karachi. He announced that “this year Pakistan Navy will host Asian Tour Golf Championship in Karachi.”

Bank Al Habib’s Chairman Abbas D Habib congratulated winners and encouraged participants of the tournament. He said Bank Al Habib’s support to golfers of Pakistan will continue.