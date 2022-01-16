Poor planning

Tourism is one of the fastest-growing economic sectors in the world and has been expanding and diversifying for several decades. The sector is labour-intensive and provides countless job opportunities worldwide. A number of international publications such as Forbes have lauded Pakistan as a great destination to visit. In fact, the government hopes that by 2025, tourism will contribute over one trillion rupees to the economy. Unfortunately, however, the recent Murree tragedy highlights loopholes in the government’s ambitious plans for the tourism sector. Its policies and plans cannot come to fruition in the country’s busiest and biggest tourist spots without proper planning and careful implementation of those plans.
If the government hopes to compete with international tourism markets, it must ensure that proper facilities and safety measures are provided for prospective tourists first.
Farhad Baloch
Kharan
This is to draw the attention of the authorities towards the unhygienic sanitary conditions of Rawalpindi. Polythene...
Pakistan, it seems, is ruled by power – not law. When law is overruled by power, justice becomes difficult to...
“If you are not satisfied with me, I will give the government to someone else” , says Imran Khan to Pervez...
Federal Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar and Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar said in a recent...
Poverty is increasing rapidly in lower Sindh, and children are forced to beg. In fact, begging has become a lucrative...
Almost a thousand people were trapped in a dreadful snowstorm for the whole night on snow-covered roads. There was no...
Comments