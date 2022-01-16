Poor planning

Tourism is one of the fastest-growing economic sectors in the world and has been expanding and diversifying for several decades. The sector is labour-intensive and provides countless job opportunities worldwide. A number of international publications such as Forbes have lauded Pakistan as a great destination to visit. In fact, the government hopes that by 2025, tourism will contribute over one trillion rupees to the economy. Unfortunately, however, the recent Murree tragedy highlights loopholes in the government’s ambitious plans for the tourism sector. Its policies and plans cannot come to fruition in the country’s busiest and biggest tourist spots without proper planning and careful implementation of those plans.

If the government hopes to compete with international tourism markets, it must ensure that proper facilities and safety measures are provided for prospective tourists first.

Farhad Baloch

Kharan