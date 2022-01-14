Arrest warrants for Meesha Shafi

LAHORE:A magisterial court on Thursday issued bailable arrest warrants for singer Meesha Shafi in a case registered against her for allegedly running a social media smear campaign against singer Ali Zafar.

The court has adjourned by February 8. On Thursday, an application was moved by Meesha seeking exemption from personal appearance which was refused by the court. In September, the FIA Cybercrime Wing had registered a case against singer Meesha Shafi, actress Iffat Omar and seven others for their alleged involvement in a vilification campaign against singer Ali Zafar. The FIA had registered the case on a complaint moved by Ali Zafar. The accused nominated in the FIR include Meesha Shafi, Iffat Omar, Leena Ghani, Fariha Ayub, Maham Javaid, Ali Gul, Haseemuz Zaman Khan, Humna Raza and Syed Faizan Raza. The FIR had been registered under Section 20 (1) of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 and R/W 109 PPC. According to FIA, the accused were unable to satisfy the investigators about the allegations levelled against them after which they were booked.