QRU of ITP to be made more active: SSP

Islamabad : Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has decided to make Quick Response Unit (QRU) more effective so as to ensure disciplined traffic system in the city.

The decision to this effect was made by Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal while chairing a special meeting held to review arrangements for smooth traffic flow in the city.

The meeting was attended among others by all Zonal DSPs.

The SSP (Traffic) directed DSPs to reach the spot in case of any accident and ensure measures to facilitate citizens and avoid traffic mess.

He directed to make special announcements at Islamabad Expressway, Srinagar Highway, Margalla Road and IJP Road to keep citizens informed about traffic situation.

He also directed for presence of police crane at Islamabad Expressway so that broken down vehicles should be removed immediately from there and smooth traffic flow to be ensured.

SSP (Traffic) asked all police officials to send their photos to the traffic control system after one hour each during performance of duties on roads. He also directed them to avoid smoking, use of mobile phones during duty timings.

The SSP directed traffic police officials to maintain traffic discipline in the city and ensure further safer road environment with implementation on traffic rules.

He said that education teams of ITP should continue visits of public & private organizations, trade and transport unions, universities, colleges and schools in order to inculcate road safety tips through road safety training. He also directed strict action against those involved in lane violation, riding bikes without helmets, non-fastening of seat belt and using mobile phones during drive.