Explosion in nullah in North Nazimabad causes fear in vicinity

An explosion in a nullah along the Serena Mobile Market in Sakhi Hassan on Saturday caused panic and fear, but fortunately it did not cause any damage.

According to Taimuria SHO Abdur Rasheed, the explosion likely took place due to the accumulation of gases in the nullah; however, the bomb disposal squad was called to the scene to ascertain the actual cause of the explosion.

This was the fourth explosion of its kind to have occurred in the past one month.

In a similar incident, panic gripped the Shershah area on Friday after an explosion occurred in a nullah; however, no loss of life was reported in that incident.

On December 18, at least 17 people were killed in a blast near Paracha Chowk in the Shershah area due to the accumulation of gases in a nullah.