Law and order play a vital role in any country’s development – or the lack thereof. Pakistan’s poor law and order situation has contributed greatly to the current chaos in the country. As a result, people no longer trust the ‘system’ and take often the law into their own hands.

If authorities made the right decisions at the right time, many brutal incidents and acts of injustice could have been avoided and people’s trust on the justice system of the country would be intact. Law should be the same for everyone, and no one should ever be above it. As an Islamic country, Pakistan should have laws that are Islamic but simultaneously meet the requirements of the modern times. We must bring competent people in our legislative and executive bodies to ensure that fair laws are made and enforced.

Noorullah Bacha

Islamabad