KE granted Rs1.07/kWh FCA

KARACHI: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) approved a fuel charge adjustment (FCA) of Rs.1.0751 per kWh for K-Electric (KE) for the month of October 2021, a notification said on Tuesday.
NEPRA notified the FCA for KE that had applied for the adjustment, after a hearing held on Nov 30, 2021.
The authority approved the FCA of Rs. 1.0751/kWh for Oct 2021 having an impact of Rs1,910 million, to be recovered in the bills of January 2022 from KE consumers.
Authority declared that the FCAs shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers of the power utility.
