PM for steps to check urea smuggling to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday called on the provincial chief secretaries to take effective steps for the availability of urea by putting a check on its illegal transportation to neighbouring countries, especially Afghanistan.

The prime minister was informed that steps are being taken against individuals involved in creating artificial shortage of urea. He said agriculture in Pakistan will be revolutionised with the introduction of better mechanisation tools and ICT-enabled extension services.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said this while chairing a meeting on the Agriculture Transformation Plan in the country, one of Prime Minister’s priority sectors for the economic turnaround. He emphasised: “Olive cultivation and shrimp farming on commercial scale are need of the hour to ensure food security in the country. It will also help in improving exports.”

He reiterated that the launch of Kissan Card will facilitate farmers to buy machinery and agriculture inputs. He directed the authorities concerned to establish centres of excellence in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for research in major crops like cotton, wheat and rice. He also directed to set up calf-raising centres and introduce better artificial insemination techniques for the growth of livestock and the improvement of milk production in the country.

The meeting was attended by Industries Minister Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, Planning Minister Asad Umar, SAPM on Political Communication Dr Shehbaz Gill, Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizengo and senior officers concerned. Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan joined the meeting via video link.