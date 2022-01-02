2022 a packed year for Pakistan cricket

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team will play four series and take part in Asia Cup in 2022. Besides, there will be the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven.

Having enjoyed great success in 2021, the national cricketers gear up for a packed year, beginning with the PSL.

Australia tour of Pakistan will be after the conclusion of the PSL. Pakistan will host Australia for a complete tour. In their first tour since 1998, the Australians will play three Tests, as many ODIs and a T20I in March and April. The venues will be Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi.

The Tests will take place in Karachi (3-7 March), Rawalpindi (12-16 March), and Lahore (21-25 March). Lahore will be the venue for the four white-ball matches to be played from March 29 to April 5.

The Test series will be part of the ICC World Test Championship and the ODIs will be connected to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.

Pakistan will go on a tour of Sri Lanka after the Australia series. The men in green will tour Sri Lanka for two Tests and three ODIs in July and August.

The series against the islanders will be followed by the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka, which will be played in T20 format in September.

England are expected to tour Pakistan after the Asia Cup. Their tour might include three Tests in November and December, which will form part of the ICC World Test Championship.

New Zealand who cancelled their tour of Pakistan will arrive for two Tests and three ODIs in December and January 2022-23 as part of the Future Tours Programme. They will return to the country in April 2023 for 10 white-ball matches to make-up for the abandoned tour.