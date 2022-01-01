NA sees 80pc increase in passage of bills

ISLAMABAD: As many as 61 bills were passed in the lower house, the National Assembly, during the year 2021, marking an increase of 80 percent as against 34 bills passed in the preceding year.

According to the official sources, a total of 110 bills have been passed during the tenure of the incumbent government. The bills passed during the year 2021 were the Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Protection of Journalists & Media Professionals Bill, 2021; the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the National Commission on the Rights of Child (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Juvenile Justice System (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Islamabad Capital Territory Child Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the National Accountability (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Higher Education Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Higher Education Commission (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Special Technology Zones Authority Act, 2021; the Finance Bill, 2021; the Financial Institutions (Secured Transactions) (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2021;the Elections (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Port Qasim Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Gwadar Port Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Bill, 2021; the Mutual Legal Assistance (Criminal Matters) (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Federal Medical Teaching Institutes Act, 2021; the National Institute of Health (Re-organization) Bill, 2021; the Maritime Security Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the International Court of Justice (Review and Re-consideration) Bill, 2021; the COVID-19 (Prevention of Hoarding) Bill, 2021; the SBP Banking Services Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Pakistan Academy of Letters (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill (Section 4), 2021; the Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill (Section 7), 2021; the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Companies (Amendment) Act, 2021; the Corporate Restructuring Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Hyderabad Institute for Technical and Management Sciences Act, 2021; the Privatization Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Enforcement of Women''s Property Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Loans for Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Purposes (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the National College of Arts Institute Bill, 2021; the Protection of Communal Properties of Minorities (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Islamabad Capital Territory Charities Registration, Regulation and Facilitation Bill, 2021; the Global Change Impact Studies Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Pakistan Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the PAF Air War College Institute Bill, 2021; the Pakistan Psychological Council Bill, 2021; the Islamabad Capital Territory Domestic Workers Bill, 2021; the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Transplantation of Human Organs & Tissues (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Islamabad Capital Territory Senior Citizens Bill, 2020; the Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill, 2020; the Senate Secretariat Services (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Ibadat International University, Islamabad Bill, 2021; the Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Interest of Interest on Private Loans Bill, 2021; the Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Bill, 2021; the Al-Karam International Institute Bill, 2021; the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority Bill, 2020; The Public Private Partnership Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Pakistan Single Window Bill, 2021.

A former secretary of National Assembly said that a good number of legislative proposals have been passed during the outgoing year, which is a good omen for parliamentary democracy.