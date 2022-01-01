2022 to see ‘sharp decline’ in commodity prices: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Friday that the government had reduced the price of LPG by up to Rs6 per kg as a new year gift.

“After the health card, the government has reduced the price of LPG by up to Rs6 per kg as a New Year's gift. This will directly benefit 72% of the country's population who are deprived of piped gas,” he said in a tweet. The minister said the coming year will see a sharp decline in energy and food prices.