CM approves Rs7.3m for deserving patients

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday approved more than Rs7.3 million for the treatment of nine deserving patients suffering from different diseases.

According to details, a sum of Rs3 million has been issued to Saher Fatima of Lahore for her bone marrow treatment, Rs3.6 lakh for liver patient Aftab Hussain of Sheikhupura, Rs0.5 million for the treatment of Aas Muhammad of Sheikhupura, Rs7.5 lakh for Abdul Samad Khan of Kamoki tehsil of Gujranwala, Rs2.40 lakh for kidney patient Muhammad Afzal Tarar of Wazirabad, Rs736,500 for neuro patient Uzma Iqbal of Khushab, Rs1,042,500

for Rubina Tabbasum of Hafizabad, Rs2 lakh for kidney patient Manzoor Ahmed and Rs5.31 lakh have been approved for liver patient Zareena Kauser of Kasur who is under treatment at PKLI.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar pledged to continue serving the ailing humanity as helping the needy was a noble cause and he devoted the coveted post to serve the people in need, he concluded.

HIGHER EDUCATION: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Thursday chaired a meeting about Higher Education Department and establishment of new universities in the province.

During the meeting, the chief minister said that new universities would help students in far-flung areas and the government has also approved in principle transfer of land for new colleges.

Usman Buzdar said that the Punjab government would provide education to residents at their doorstep and he wanted to make Punjab a hub of higher education.

He also welcomed improvement in ranking of universities and vowed to facilitate private sector for promotion of education in the province. TechnoPolis project will also be an educational game-changer, he added.

cooperation: A meeting held under the supervision of Provincial Minister for Livestock Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak with the delegation of National Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering (NIBGE) at conference room of new minister block.

Mutual cooperation in the livestock sector was discussed during the meeting. Provincial Minister for Livestock Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak while talking to the delegation said that there were opportunities for cooperation in the fields of vaccine production, feed testing and genomic technology.

And the cooperation of experts from both the institutions is essential to increase the production of meat and milk. The meeting was also attended by Secretary Livestock Punjab Naveed Haider Shirazi, Additional and Deputy Secretaries and other officers.