Govt shuffling ROs despite ban: PML-N

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) parliamentary leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Sardar Mohammad Yusuf on Monday said the government was issuing posting and transfer orders of the returning officers despite the ban imposed by the provincial election commission.

“The KP Election Commission has banned postings and transfers of employees who are supposed to perform duties in the local government elections in the province but the government continues to reshuffle them,” he was speaking to media persons here.