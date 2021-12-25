PU wins Code Champ

LAHORE:Shoaib Zafar and Zain Salman from Department of Information Technology (DIT), Faculty of Computing and Information Technology (FCIT), Punjab University, has won the first position in BRAINIAC Code Champ held at University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore.

According to a press release issued here, Code Champ is the most exciting on-campus BRAINIAC’s competition, which honed and put the computing programming skills of participants to the test by solving algorithmic puzzles, OOP and modular programming problems.

The participants from all over Pakistan were given the opportunity to prove their mettle through any computer programming language of their own choice (Python, C, C++ or other). This competition proceeded over three consecutive days and the participants were presented with unique problems in a number of interesting rounds. With each ending round the difficulty level was increased and the teams falling behind were eliminated. The team reaching the highest level within the shortest time won the competition.

symposium: The two-day 4th international symposium on Advances in Molecular Biology of Plants and Health Sciences concluded at the Punjab University’s Centre of Excellence in Molecular Biology (CEMB).

Eminent national and international scientists, faculty members and participants from across the country were present. Director CEMB Prof Ahmad Ali Shahid thanked University of Education VC Dr Talat Naseer Pasha and eminent scientists for the joining the concluding session. He said that basic purpose of this symposium was to gather molecular biologists working in different institutes and let them share their knowledge with others. Dr Pasha applauded the efforts of scientists and staff of CEMB for organising a mega event.