FIR lodged in journalist’s house ‘trespassing’ case

ABBOTTABAD: The police on Thursday registered a case against a number of people, including property sellers, for trespassing and damaging the residence of a senior journalist at Kaghan Colony adjacent to Army Burn Hall College for Boys.

The Police registered first information report against Ejaz Bukhari, Afzal Hussain Bukhari, Asif Khan, Tahir Hussain and others in Mirpur Police Station under sections 452, 427 & 147 criminal procedure code.

DSP Mirpur Muhammad Sabir and SHO Mirpur Police Station Tahir Saleem have confirmed that the police registered an FIR against the accused allegedly involved in the incident at the residence of the journalist after investigation as well as getting the complete record from the patwari concerned. Earlier, the Police were pressurised from different quarters for not taking any legal action against the influential property sellers.

Senior Journalist Zubair Ayub lodged an FIR saying that Ejaz Bukhari, Afzaal Hussain Bukhari, Asif Khan and Tahir Hussain along with a number of other people entered his residence at gun-point and harassed the family. According to the complaint, they were equipped with sophisticated weapons and thrown out luggage out of the house.