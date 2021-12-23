PML-N MPAs meet Buzdar

PML-N MPAs Mian Jalil Ahmad Sharaqpuri, Muhammad Ghiasuddin and Ch Ashraf Ali Ansari called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed different matters, including constituencies’ problems and development schemes in their areas. The PMLN MPAs also reposed their confidence in the leadership of CM Usman Buzdar, adding that the chief minister was serving the masses with sincerity and commitment.

“You have promoted a culture of transparency, tolerance and decency in politics as parliamentarians are given respect and their problems are solved on a priority basis,” they said and contended that the development work done in Punjab was phenomenal. The CM said that parliamentarians were his companions and he took everybody along as their respect was his own. No compromise would be made on the respect of elected members, he asserted and added that all the decisions were made with consultations as he did not believe in a one-man show.