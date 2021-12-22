Two brothers die of suffocation in Pindi

Rawalpindi: Two differently-abled brothers died of suffocation after a fire incident at a colony in Police Line early Tuesday morning.
The fire broke out at the house of late head constable Saeed Shah whose family was residing in the colony at Police Line. According to police, the widow of the late head constable Saeed Shah has been living in the police colony with her four sons and a daughter Lady Constable Shazia. Two of her sons Ghulam Abbas 22 and Amir Shehzad, 30, were differently-abled. The police officer who reached the spot said the fire started due to a part of the bed falling on the electric heater in the room of the two brothers that filled the room with smoke. They were burnt only 15 to 20 per cent, but died of suffocation.
