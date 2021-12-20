Ashfaq Ali Gilal elected as Karachi Bar Association president

Ashfaq Ali Gilal Advocate has been elected as the Karachi Bar Association (KBA) president in the 2021-22 annual elections of the bar.

According to official results issued by the election commissioner, Gilal secured 1,991 votes to become the bar president. Fareed Ahmed Advocate was elected as the vice president with 1,511 votes.

Mohammad Naeem Memon was declared the returned candidate for general secretary after he secured 1,380 votes. Mohamamad Saeed Shahzad was elected as the joint secretary with 890 votes.

With 1,422 votes, Ghulam Yaseen Jokhio Advocate was elected as the treasurer.

There was a tie between Abdul Maeed and Naseer Mohammad Kalhoro for the post of librarian as both polled 1,637 votes each.

Eleven people were elected as the managing committee members of the KBA.

They include Abdul Irfan Raja, Nazia Naz, Nazakat Ali Sheikh, Hira Shamim Ansari, Mohammad Azhar, Salahuddin Khanzada, Asif Ali Abro, Nadeem Ali Channa, Asad Ali Khan Sherwani, Majid Ali and Mohammad Ishaque Rajper.